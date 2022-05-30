It’s Monday morning and that means it’s time for Fabrizio Romano‘s latest exclusive transfer news column for CaughtOffside! Read on to find out the latest on Sadio Mane’s future and how it affects Mohamed Salah, an imminent double deal at Tottenham, and who could be in line to replace Romelu Lukaku if he leaves Chelsea…

Liverpool will certainly replace Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah is still staying next season

After the disappointment of losing the Champions League final on Saturday, I’m afraid there’s further bad news for Liverpool fans…

Soon Sadio Mane through his agents will confirm his decision to leave Liverpool. The choice was made for days, but the Senegalese wanted to be respectful and waited until after the Champions League final for communications.

Inside the club Mane’s decision is already known, but it will not affect Mo Salah’s situation which is completely different. The Egyptian still does not have an agreement with Liverpool for the new contract. It remains a difficult negotiation as both sides show signs of stubbornness with their demands, but Salah will stay for next season and the board will have the chance to improve their proposal.

Certainly, Liverpool will replace Sadio Mane should the deal with Bayern or any other club be completed. We may have to wait a bit longer to see how this pans out before learning more about who the Reds will target up front. As I’ve previously revealed, Fabio Carvalho is heading to LFC this summer and will not be loaned out, so it will be interesting to see how Mane’s departure could affect his role in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Latest on Serge Gnabry and those Real Madrid and Arsenal links

Serge Gnabry’s situation is certainly complicated. Since October, Bayern have been in negotiations for the extension of their contract and have made a new proposal of around €10m net per season in recent days. Gnabry has not yet accepted, and Bayern have no plans to go beyond this figure.

To date, there is no offer from Arsenal but certainly Gnabry could be a top name on the market. Real Madrid have discussed it internally with Carlo Ancelotti in February but have never made an offer, their priority for the time being is to strengthen the midfield with Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni.

As I wrote in my column last week, Tchouameni has told his teammates that his priority this summer is a move to Real Madrid, despite interest from Liverpool. There have been ongoing talks between Real Madrid and his agents for a contract until June 2027.

Romelu Lukaku seeking clarity from Chelsea – could Christopher Nkunku replace him?

Romelu Lukaku has been evaluating his situation for weeks because his intention is to clarify as soon as possible what to do with Chelsea next season. Romelu would like maximum clarity after such a complicated year.

Still, Chelsea’s priority now is a new defender with Jules Kounde with whom negotiations are underway. In addition the new ownership wants to clarify the situations of N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount as soon as possible because they await updates on contracts.

The club’s priority is defence, while on the striker’s side there will be no movement for a few days. Christopher Nkunku is one of the many appreciated players within the club, but RB Leipzig want to keep him at all costs and have offered him a new contract. As I wrote previously, top clubs will need to come up with a crazy offer to change the situation.

Tottenham closing in on Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster signings

Tottenham had been working for two weeks to give Antonio Conte what he wanted: Ivan Perisic. Chelsea have been in the race since January because Tuchel is a big fan of Perisic, but they couldn’t make a proposal in time due to the sanctions.

Tottenham acted with smart strategy and the proposal was accepted on Friday evening: Perisic had an offer from Inter to extend the contract until June 2024, but his dream was the Premier League and so he will sign this week with Tottenham.

Antonio Conte will have new direct contacts with Fabio Paratici to define the targets for this summer, but in the mean time he will soon sign Fraser Forster from Southampton as the club’s new backup goalkeeper.

Has Erik ten Hag already found a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka?

As I recently wrote here, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is one of a few players facing an uncertain future at Manchester United this summer. The 24-year-old has never quite lived up to his potential since joining the Red Devils from Crystal Palace, and he now has Diogo Dalot as more of a genuine threat for his place in the starting line up.

Wan-Bissaka expects to have a direct meeting with new manager Erik ten Hag soon to discuss his future, but within the club the expectation is for him to leave in the summer.

Manchester United will evaluate the proposals: Crystal Palace have taken information, but only for a loan move. Man United are also expecting other clubs in the coming weeks, but certainly Wan-Bissaka has a chance to leave the club as well as Eric Bailly.

The new right-back will be decided later in the transfer market: it’s important to say that Diogo Dalot is a player on whom Ten Hag has had positive feedback. The young Portuguese looks like he could fit in well into Ten Hag’s style of football, so this could be a chance for his Old Trafford career to really take off.