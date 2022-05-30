Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus faces a wait over his future.

The Brazilian striker enjoyed a successful season with City, winning the Premier League title once again.

But he now faces being ousted from the Etihad Stadium due to transfer developments at the club.

Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland will arrive at City when the summer transfer window officially opens.

And that will leave no starting spot for Jesus, who will now be looking for a new club.

Arsenal have been heavily linked, while Tottenham are also being linked as they prepare for a return to the Champions League.

In the meantime, the striker’s agent, Marcelo Pettinati, has issued an update on the situation.

“At the moment we’re understanding all of the projects, so right now isn’t the time to say anything,” Pettinati said, as per the Manchester Evening News. “Things will advance after his time with the national team.”

Tottenham will feel they have a solid chance of beating Arsenal in the race to sign Jesus given their new Champions League status.

But the one issue they could have is the presence of Harry Kane, with Jesus likely wanting the best chance he can get at a starting spot.

The Brazilian has had to play a supplementary role at City, at times, and he will not want to do that at his next club.