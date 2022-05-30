Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes has given his verdict on Gabriel Jesus amid transfer links surrounding the striker.

Jesus is being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal amid uncertainty around his future at Manchester City.

The Brazilian frontman just helped City win the Premier League title, but the Citizens have already agreed a deal to sign superstar frontman Erling Haaland.

That means there will be no starting place for Jesus come next season, and he is going to have to think about his future this summer.

In the meantime, Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked, and the player’s agent has already said a decision will be made after the current international break.

But even while with Brazil, Jesus won’t be able to dodge the rumours, and international teammate Gabriel, who plays for Arsenal, has been asked about the prospect of linking up at club level.

“We play in the same dressing room, but nothing is certain,” the centre-back said, as per the Evening Standard.

“He is certainly a quality player and, if he goes to Arsenal, he will help us a lot.”

Arsenal need a new frontman with Alexandre Lacazette set to leave the club at the end of his contract, next month.

Meanwhile, Spurs are also said to be keen to add depth up top ahead of a Champions League campaign.