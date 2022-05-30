Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has weighed in on the Thibaut Courtois debate.

Courtois has been sensational since his move from Chelsea to Real Madrid, and this season, he has particularly stood out.

The Belgian has bailed his team out time and again, and he secured the Champions League by doing so on Saturday.

Courtois was brilliant as Real Madrid defeated Liverpool to claim their 14th Champions League, winning the Man of the Match award for his efforts.

And his performance has left many asking whether he is the best goalkeeper in the world.

One man who was always going to have something to say about that is PSG stopper Donnarumma, who has been one of the standout goalkeepers himself in recent years.

But he is in no doubt over Courtois’ status as the best goalkeeper in Europe.

“He is the best goalkeeper in Europe, without doubt,” the PSG stopper said, as per Mundo Deportivo.

“Yesterday I saw the incredible game he had, he made great saves and kept Real Madrid on their feet until the end.”

Courtois is heavily relied upon by Real Madrid under their current system of play.

Knowing the quality he has between the sticks, Carlo Ancelotti allows Los Blancos to take bigger risks at the other end of the pitch.

The Belgian has made big saves all season long to help Real Madrid claim another famous double.

And he certainly deserves to be named among the very best in the game currently.