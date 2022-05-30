Real Madrid have held some internal discussions over a potential transfer swoop for Bayern Munich contract rebel Serge Gnabry.

The Spanish giants are among Gnabry’s admirers, according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest column for CaughtOffside, but Arsenal have not yet made any concrete offer to re-sign the Germany international.

The Gunners let Gnabry go earlier in his career, and will surely be regretting it after watching him develop into a world class player in his time in the Bundesliga.

Gnabry now has just one year to run on his contract with Bayern, and Romano admits there doesn’t appear to be much progress on a new deal for the 26-year-old.

Still, Arsenal fans might want to stop dreaming of a return for now, with Real Madrid perhaps a more likely destination.

“Serge Gnabry’s situation is certainly complicated,” Romano explains. “Since October, Bayern have been in negotiations for the extension of their contract and have made a new proposal of around €10m net per season in recent days. Gnabry has not yet accepted, and Bayern have no plans to go beyond this figure.

“To date, there is no offer from Arsenal but certainly Gnabry could be a top name on the market – Real Madrid have discussed it internally with Carlo Ancelotti.”

Arsenal need to strengthen in attack this summer, so there’d surely be room for a talent like Gnabry as a replacement for the struggling Nicolas Pepe.

Still, without Champions League football it’s perhaps always going to be a bit of a pipe dream, whereas a move to the Bernabeu could surely appeal to Gnabry at the moment.

Los Blancos missed out on Kylian Mbappe this summer, and Gnabry could be a fine alternative to breathe new life into their attack.