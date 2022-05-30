Chelsea consider transfer move for PSG star that could see current Blues ace change position

Chelsea have reportedly been keeping tabs on Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi.

According to a report by The Athletic, Chelsea have been monitoring Hakimi’s situation at PSG after failing to sign him from Inter Milan last summer. They were beaten to his signature by PSG at that time, but it now looks like there could be another opportunity to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Since his stint at PSG, things haven’t gone as expected and the mood at the Parc des Princess has been sour since they were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid as reported by the Mirror.

Daniel Riolo told After Foot show about Hakimi’s position at the club: “Hakimi is going crazy, the South Americans don’t talk to him anymore.

“He already wants to leave Paris, he is fed up. In this team, his qualities have never exploded, so maybe you have to give him up. I criticised Hakimi for his fluctuating form, but it must be said that in this team he struggles to express his qualities.

“He is angry and that’s normal, he can’t take it anymore.”

Although Chelsea still have Reece James on a three-year contract and it doesn’t look like he will be going anywhere anytime soon, he has caught the eye of Real Madrid and Manchester City, according to The Athletic.

However, the report adds that Hakimi could be seen as a backup option or allow James to move into a back three. This decision might not go down too well with fans, however, with James looking such a superb attacking threat on that right-hand side.

Hakimi has made 41 appearances this season for French club PSG, scoring netting 4 goals and assisting with 6.