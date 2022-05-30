Manchester United are reportedly set to hand James Garner a chance to impress in pre-season, with a return to Nottingham Forest seemingly not on the cards, according to Stretty News.

Garner shone on loan at Forest to help them win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League this season, but it seems the club are already holding talks over a signing to replace him in midfield.

Stretty News claim that Forest are working on a deal to sign Will Smallbone from Southampton, meaning Garner will now look to fight for a first-team place at Old Trafford under new manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician seems likely to hand players like Garner a chance to impress, but Stretty News add that the 21-year-old will look for another loan move in the near future if he doesn’t get playing time with United.

MUFC fans love seeing their homegrown players coming through, and Garner looks good enough to at least be a squad player for Ten Hag’s new-look side next season.

The new manager will surely change things in midfield after the unconvincing form of players like Scott McTominay and Fred in that area of the pitch.