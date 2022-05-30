Man Utd want surprise transfer, manager thinks player is in same bracket as Mbappe, Salah & De Bruyne

Manchester United are reportedly keen on a surprise transfer move for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante this summer.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils want to deliver the signing of Kante for new manager Erik ten Hag, though it seems this won’t necessarily be straightforward.

The report explains that Kante’s future looks a little uncertain as he has just one year left on his Chelsea contract, but manager Thomas Tuchel rates the experienced France international very highly.

According to The Athletic, Tuchel ‘considers Kante to be as influential as other world-class players such as Kylian Mbappe, Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah.’

This is some compliment, but it’s certainly true that Kante has been up there with the very finest players in world football for much of his career in the Premier League.

Kante first broke onto the scene at Leicester City, helping them to a surprise title victory in 2015/16, and he then repeated the trick with a title triumph at Chelsea the following year.

Just last season, the 31-year-old was one of Chelsea’s most important players as they won the Champions League final, putting in man of the match displays in the final and semi-finals of that memorable run.

Man Utd would do well to add someone of his quality and experience to their squad, but it remains to be seen how realistic it is, as Tuchel surely won’t want to let such an important player join a rival.