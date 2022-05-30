Chelsea consider transfer swoop that could help revive Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea are reportedly considering a transfer move for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez this summer.

The Argentina international has been a star player for Inter in recent years, and previously formed a superb partnership with Romelu Lukaku when they won Serie A together in 2020/21.

Unsurprisingly, it now seems Thomas Tuchel is keen to get the pair playing together again, according to The Athletic, with Lukaku not really looking the same player since he moved to Stamford Bridge a year ago.

The Belgium international would surely benefit from having better players around him, as he’s looked a bit isolated in his time at Chelsea so far, where other forwards like Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic have been below-par.

It would be intriguing to see Martinez at Chelsea, but it remains to be seen how realistic the move is, as The Athletic claim he would be very expensive.

The 24-year-old has also been linked with Arsenal by the Times recently, so we could well see a bidding war for him this summer.

One imagines Martinez himself would favour Chelsea over Arsenal, however, as it would give him the chance to play in the Champions League.

