Exclusive: Liverpool will “certainly” replace Sadio Mane if he completes Bayern Munich transfer

Liverpool FC will take to the market to replace Sadio Mane if he does end up completing a summer transfer window move to Bayern Munich, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano explained a little more about the Mane situation following his bombshell yesterday that the Senegal international wanted to leave Anfield for a new challenge this summer.

Liverpool are aware of Mane’s decision, according to Romano, with the 30-year-old wishing to keep things quiet until after the Champions League final.

With the season now over, it looks like Mane will be moving on, but Romano says the Reds will “certainly” replace the former Southampton man if he does end up joining Bayern or anyone else.

“Soon Sadio Mane through his agents will confirm his decision to leave Liverpool,” Romano says.

“The choice was made for days, but the Senegalese wanted to be respectful and waited for the Champions League final for communications. Inside the club Mane’s decision is already known.”

He added: “Certainly, Liverpool will replace Sadio Mane should the deal with Bayern or any other club be completed.”

