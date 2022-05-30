Bid prepared: Club ready €30m offer for Liverpool’s Sadio Mane as potential transfer twist emerges

There’s been a fresh twist on the Sadio Mane transfer saga, as Liverpool FC fans await updates on this big emerging story.

The Senegal international is expected to leave Anfield this summer, and Sky Sports News, citing Sky Germany, now claim Bayern Munich are preparing to offer around €30million to try to bring the player to the Allianz Arena.

See the video clip below for their report, which has an interesting detail about Mane’s situation – that he hasn’t actually told the club he wants to leave, which seems to be in contrast to what has been said about him so far…

Bayern Munich are expected to make an offer of €30 million for Sadio Mané ? pic.twitter.com/4PbuzphlBD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 30, 2022

Fabrizio Romano has said that Liverpool are aware of Mane’s decision to look for a move away, whilst adding that the Reds will look to replace the 30-year-old if he joins Bayern or anyone else.

LFC fans will be disappointed by this news, especially as Mane’s contract situation means they could lose him on the cheap, with €30m certainly not a lot for a player of his calibre.

However, Mane is set to be a free agent in a year’s time, so clubs won’t want to be forced to pay over the odds for him now.