Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has made a prediction about the club’s plans in the transfer marker this summer as Sadio Mane looks for a move away from Anfield.

The Reds are expected to replace Mane, as per Fabrizio Romano, writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, but Collymore is unsure such a signing is necessary.

Speaking to Empire of the Kop in the video clip below, Collymore makes it clear he thinks that January signing Luis Diaz is a the club’s ready-made replacement for Mane, whilst also pointing to the likes of Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota as providing depth in that area of the squad…

??"For me, I think a priority [for the summer window] is a midfielder."@StanCollymore on Sadio Mane's potential exit this summer ?? #LFC pic.twitter.com/Y7biac45za — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 30, 2022

Collymore thinks Liverpool will prioritise signings in other areas, such as midfield, but it seems a risky strategy if it does come to pass.

Mane looks set to finish his LFC career with an impressive record of 120 goals in 269 appearances in total, and he’s generally been one of the most important signings of the Jurgen Klopp era.

To fail to replace a player like that when Mohamed Salah is also a year away from being out of contract seems like a huge gamble.