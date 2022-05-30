West Ham open talks to sign Real Madrid 23-year-old

West Ham United are reportedly set to open talks with Real Madrid this coming week over a loan move for goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The 23-year-old has struggled to break into the Madrid first-team, and West Ham are now said to be hopeful of bringing him in on an initial loan with a view to a permanent transfer.

The Hammers are yet to settle on their group of goalkeepers for next season. Lukasz Fabianski will stay. And there is still the potential for Alphonse Areola to stick around the London Stadium after his loan during this past campaign.

One issue, however, is that Real want Lunin to play regularly if he’s loaned out, and that’s perhaps not guaranteed if Fabianski remains part of David Moyes’ plans.

Lunin is valued at around £13million and could be a smart signing for the future, but it remains to be seen if he’s really the player West Ham need straight away.