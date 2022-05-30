Fabrizio Romano details “complicated” obstacle to Manchester United’s transfer plans

Fabrizio Romano has spoken about Manchester United’s transfer plans in defence this summer and a potential complication they could face.

Romano has previously written in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that Man Utd have discussed both Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres as targets in defence, and one imagines there could well be a good case for signing them both after the unconvincing form of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof in recent times.

Still, Romano now says he expects it could be difficult for the Red Devils to sign both Timber and Torres, though he adds that he can’t completely confirm that yet.

See below for his explanation to The United Stand, with the Italian suggesting it could be “complicated” to spend the money required for two centre-backs this summer…

United have other areas in their squad that also urgently need strengthening, so it may be that they just sign one defender and then focus on midfielders and attacking players, which look just as important for incoming new manager Erik ten Hag.

