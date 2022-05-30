Marcelo’s awkward reaction as Real Madrid fans chant about Kylian Mbappe during CL celebrations

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo didn’t look like he knew how to react as the club’s fans chanted about Kylian Mbappe during celebrations of their Champions League final win.

Los Blancos beat Liverpool 1-0 in Saturday’s final in Paris to lift their 14th European Cup, but it seems many Madrid fans were still feeling bitter about being snubbed by PSG superstar Mbappe, who recently signed a new contract at the Parc des Princes.

Watch below as Marcelo looks surprised to hear the rather rude chants about Mbappe…

Real Madrid fans too preoccupied with Kylian Mbappé during their Champions’ League title celebrations: “Kylian Mbappé, son of a b***h.” (?@videosdetrunks) pic.twitter.com/ZYrZDAbh5r — Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 29, 2022

Mbappe recently apologised to Real for turning them down, insisting he wouldn’t rule out joining them in the future, but it seems the club’s fans might not be ready to accept his apology!