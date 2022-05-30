Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly have the advantage over Real Madrid in the race to seal the transfer of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku this summer.

The France international has enjoyed an outstanding season in the Bundesliga, establishing himself as one of the finest attacking players in Europe after scoring 35 goals and assisting 14 in all competitions.

According to Todo Fichajes, Champions League winners Real Madrid are the latest club to take a look at the €75million-rated Nkunku, though they suggest that Premier League giants Liverpool and Man Utd have a ‘slight advantage’ at the moment.

This could be some much-needed good news for Liverpool, who surely need to make some changes after a disappointing end to the season that saw them narrowly miss out on the title and lose to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

LFC also have concerns over Sadio Mane’s future, so Nkunku could be an ideal replacement to give them quality up front in terms of a goal threat and creativity.

United, meanwhile, also need to rebuild this summer, with Nkunku a major upgrade on struggling stars like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Still, with no Champions League football at Old Trafford, it’s hard to imagine Nkunku choosing them over a move to the Bernabeu.