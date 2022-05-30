“From what I understand…” – Man United could be “close” to first Erik ten Hag signing, says journalist

Manchester United may reportedly be closing in on a transfer deal for Villarreal and Spain defender Pau Torres.

Watch the video below as journalist Dean Jones tells The Done Deal Show that sources he’s spoken to at Villarreal think their star player is Old Trafford-bound, and that a deal could be close.

Jones admits, however, that there could still be complications ahead due to the changes in the structure behind the scenes at Man Utd this summer.

Still, there has been a lot of talk of Torres being targeted by the Red Devils and it seems there’s serious substance to it…

Torres has shone in his time in La Liga and looks like he could be a good fit for United, who urgently need to strengthen their defence after such poor form from Harry Maguire in 2021/22.

Doubts remain over the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly as well, and another defensive target for United could be Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, according to a recent report from the Daily Mirror.

