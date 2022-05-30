Rangnick’s brutal assessment of this Manchester United squad as he has two-hour call with Ten Hag

Ralf Rangnick reportedly believes this Manchester United squad is too ‘soft’ and bad at responding to setbacks.

The German tactician had a disappointing spell in charge of Man Utd as interim manager in the second half of the 2021/22 season, and is now making way for Erik ten Hag, who is moving from Ajax.

According to the Telegraph, Ten Hag has held talks with Rangnick about the state of the club, with the pair speaking for two hours over the phone.

Still, the new manager isn’t likely to have heard anything particularly positive, with Rangnick supposedly feeling this squad needs huge changes due to being too soft.

The Telegraph add that Rangnick is concerned at how well this group of players gel together after after years of ‘muddled thinking’ in the transfer market.

That’s certainly obvious from watching United play, with several different styles of player in together, and little in the way of a coherent plan of system in place.