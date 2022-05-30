Declan Rice is reportedly continuing to reject the offer of a new contract at West Ham United, which could offer Manchester United, Chelsea, and Manchester City the chance of getting a deal done in the future.

The England international has no intention of signing a new deal with the Hammers, and has plenty of interest from the top end of the Premier League at the moment.

This is according to The Athletic, who explain that Man Utd, City and Chelsea could now wait until it’s closer to the end of Rice’s current contract to try a move for him, as he would currently have an asking price of £150million.

This price tag has scared clubs off, according to The Athletic, but if Rice continues to snub offers of a new deal, it should mean that fee will drop in the near future.

Rice looks ideal to strengthen United’s struggling midfield, with the 23-year-old a clear upgrade on inconsistent performers like Fred and Scott McTominay, while Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are both out of contract this summer.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could do with bringing in Rice as The Athletic note some uncertainty over N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, with both players having just a year left on their contracts at Stamford Bridge.