Video: Crazy pitch invasion with flares thrown as Saint-Etienne relegated from Ligue 1

AS Saint-Etienne
Saint-Etienne fans stormed the pitch and threw flares everywhere in absolutely crazy scenes following the club’s relegation to Ligue 2.

Auxerre won on penalties in this relegation/promotion playoff, with Auxerre celebrating going up whilst condemning their opponents to life in the lower division next season.

Here’s what went down after the end of the game…

We’re seeing more and more of this kind of behaviour recently, and these are pretty terrifying scenes to witness.

It follows chaos at the Champions League final in Paris at the weekend, with French football clearly having similar issues to English football, if not worse.

Fans storm the pitch after Saint-Etienne’s relegation
Chaos on the pitch after Saint-Etienne’s relegation

One just has to hope this is a case of the pictures and video making it look worse than it actually was, but it’s certainly not somewhere you’d want to be if you were watching the game with your family and kids last night.

