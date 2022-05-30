BBC pundit Alan Shearer says there’s no place for West Ham star Jarrod Bowen on his team of the season.

Bowen has enjoyed a brilliant season at London Stadium, scoring 18 goals in all competitions and providing 13 assists.

The 25-year-old reached double figures in both goals and assists in Premier League as well. Helping West Ham reach Europa Conference league place for next season.

“It’s been really tough because I wanted to put Jarrod Bowen in the team because of his goals and his assists,” said Shearer.

“He has to be in the England squad this summer. But I can’t even fit him in the front three of this team because the three players have just been absolutely superb.

“No surprise, I am going to pick Mo Salah. He has been superb. His goals have carried Liverpool, at times.

“Son Heung-Min has been superb for Tottenham. Goals, assists, his link-up play. Understanding with Harry Kane. So, Son has to be in my team.

“This is where I was going to put Bowen in. But I can’t because I am going to have to put Sadio Mane in the team. The year that he has had has been absolutely phenomenal.”

Bowen has been linked with possible transfer exit this summer as big clubs like Liverpool have expressed interest in his services.