(Watch) Steve Cooper give classy speech after Nottingham Forest secure promotion

Nottingham Forest FC
Posted by

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has issued some classy comments to his players following their promotion to the Premier League.

Forest ended their long exile from the top flight on Sunday when they edged Huddersfield Town in the play-off final at Wembley.

An unfortunate Levi Colwill own goal wound up deciding the ultra-tight affair, with chances few and far between.

But the way in which it was decided will not matter an ounce to Forest fans, who have been desperate to see their club in the Premier League. after 23 years of exile from the top division.

More Stories / Latest News
Man Utd want surprise transfer, manager thinks player is in same bracket as Mbappe, Salah & De Bruyne
Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: How Mane transfer affects Salah’s Liverpool future, Spurs closing in on two signings, and more
Gabriel Magalhaes issues verdict on potential Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal transfer

And the man at the helm, Cooper, has worked wonders following his surprising decision to make the move from home country club Swansea City.

Cooper has changed Forest’s fortunes completely, and he will now lead them into the Premier League.

And after the game, the Welshman sent a classy message to his players before sending them into celebration.

He said: “A couple of things I want to say to you.

MORE: Crowd erupts at James Garner’s superb tackle

“I just go back to that meeting we had – we spoke about family.

“Make sure you spend time with your family today, the people who have been good to you in your life, because there won’t be anyone prouder than them.

“And the second thing is…welcome to the Premier League!”

More Stories Nottingham Forest Steve Cooper

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.