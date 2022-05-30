Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has issued some classy comments to his players following their promotion to the Premier League.

Forest ended their long exile from the top flight on Sunday when they edged Huddersfield Town in the play-off final at Wembley.

An unfortunate Levi Colwill own goal wound up deciding the ultra-tight affair, with chances few and far between.

But the way in which it was decided will not matter an ounce to Forest fans, who have been desperate to see their club in the Premier League. after 23 years of exile from the top division.

And the man at the helm, Cooper, has worked wonders following his surprising decision to make the move from home country club Swansea City.

Cooper has changed Forest’s fortunes completely, and he will now lead them into the Premier League.

And after the game, the Welshman sent a classy message to his players before sending them into celebration.

He said: “A couple of things I want to say to you.

“I just go back to that meeting we had – we spoke about family.

“Make sure you spend time with your family today, the people who have been good to you in your life, because there won’t be anyone prouder than them.

“And the second thing is…welcome to the Premier League!”