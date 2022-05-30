AS Monaco look set to cash in on talented 22-year-old defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Tchouameni, who currently plays for Ligue 1 side Monaco and finished the season in third, has been a hot topic for transfer gossip columns lately with European giants such as Liverpool, Real Madrid and PSG all registering their interests, according to Foot Mercato.

However, Real Madrid are said to have stepped up their interest for the highly sought-after Frenchman, Tchouameni with a firm bid that exceeds €80million according to French news outlet Foot Mercato.

With that being said, Real Madrid still expects to face competition for the French international from both PSG and Liverpool who are “still waiting for next steps.” according to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano.

Real Madrid will focus on Aurélien Tchouaméni deal immediately after the Champions League final. They know his preference is clear – negotiations with AS Monaco on €80m fee will restart in the next days. ?? #RealMadrid Both PSG and Liverpool are still waiting for next steps. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2022

Tchouameni, who signed for Monaco from Bordeaux in January 2020 for £16.2 million, made 95 appearances for the French first-tier team scoring 8 goals and assisting with 7.

With Tchouameni’s future still in the air and big-name clubs all after him, the only thing that seems likely this coming season is that fans won’t be seeing Tchouameni at the Stade Louis II for much longer.

Will Tchouameni’s new home be the Bernabeu, Anfield, Parc des Princes or will another club beat them to it?

The 22-year-old could be ideal to give Liverpool a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left last summer without a replacement coming in, but it seems Madrid are ahead in the running, if Foot Mercato’s report is anything to go by.