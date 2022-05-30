Real Madrid make firm €80million-plus offer for Liverpool transfer target

AS Monaco look set to cash in on talented 22-year-old defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Tchouameni, who currently plays for Ligue 1 side Monaco and finished the season in third, has been a hot topic for transfer gossip columns lately with European giants such as Liverpool, Real Madrid and PSG all registering their interests, according to Foot Mercato.

However, Real Madrid are said to have stepped up their interest for the highly sought-after Frenchman, Tchouameni with a firm bid that exceeds €80million according to French news outlet Foot Mercato.

With that being said, Real Madrid still expects to face competition for the French international from both PSG and Liverpool who are “still waiting for next steps.” according to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano.

Tchouameni, who signed for Monaco from Bordeaux in January 2020 for £16.2 million, made 95 appearances for the French first-tier team scoring 8 goals and assisting with 7.

With Tchouameni’s future still in the air and big-name clubs all after him, the only thing that seems likely this coming season is that fans won’t be seeing Tchouameni at the Stade Louis II for much longer.

Will Tchouameni’s new home be the Bernabeu, Anfield, Parc des Princes or will another club beat them to it?

The 22-year-old could be ideal to give Liverpool a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left last summer without a replacement coming in, but it seems Madrid are ahead in the running, if Foot Mercato’s report is anything to go by.

