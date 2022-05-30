Thiago Silva has pointed to the small margins that have prevented Chelsea from enjoying a fine season.

In the end, it has been a disappointing campaign for the Blues, who have gone trophyless in the season after they won the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel’s men finished safely behind the top two, lost two cup finals and fell out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals.

It will be looked at as a disappointing campaign for the Blues, who are preparing for a new era thanks to Todd Boehly’s takeover.

But in terms of actual silverware, the only difference between Chelsea and Liverpool – who held a victory parade on Sunday – has been two penalty shootouts.

In both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals, Chelsea lost on penalties against Liverpool, and those were the only trophies the Reds actually won.

Of course, Liverpool were better on the whole, coming close in the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final.

But Silva has pointed to the fine details when reviewing his side’s under-par campaign.

“It’s the small details. When you look at it, if we had won those two penalty shootouts, it would have been an excellent season instead of a good season because you always remember those who win,” he told the club website.

“Liverpool won the two penalty shootouts and it was an excellent season for them.

“If it had been the other way, it would not have been quite so good for them and it would have been a great season for us because we would have been celebrating winning four competitions instead of two.

“But it’s what people remember – and those small margins are what make the difference that win you competitions.”