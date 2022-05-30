Club prepare bid for Tottenham transfer target

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest plan to make a permanent bid for highly-rated loanee Djed Spence.

That’s according to Sky Sports, who suggested that Spence could soon be offered a permanent home with the club he helped achieve promotion into the Premier League this season.

Spence has played a strong part in Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest’s promotion into the English top flight this season, making 46 appearances during his season-long loan.

The youngster certainly seems happy under Steve Cooper and has shared his gratification across his social media platforms.

Stuff You Only Dream Off As a Kid. So proud to be apart of this Team, So proud to be apart of this Club??! One Last Push? We’re Off to Wembley? COME ON YOU REDS?????!! pic.twitter.com/HyqpTZ8938 — Djed Spence (@DjedSpence) May 18, 2022

The question is, will Premier League promotion be enough to keep him at Forest when Premier League big boys Arsenal and Spurs have both come knocking, especially when that means Spence could potentially play in the Champions League.

In an exclusive by CaughtOffside’s columnist and super-agent Roberto De Fanti, Roberto suggests that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will be looking to bolster his squad with home-grown players due to the strict regulations.

“One of the biggest issues with Tottenham Hotspur is the number of home-grown players they have,” De Fanti said in an exclusive interview.

“If they lose the likes of Harry Winks, the problem is going to become even bigger so buying English players is going to be crucial this summer, and this is one of the reasons why they’re really trying to get Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence.”

With that being said, Spence looks to be a good fit for the Lilywhites and if Tottenham put in a bid, surely playing in the Champions League will lure Spence to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.