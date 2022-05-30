Harry Winks’ future at Tottenham reportedly looks in major doubt this summer.

The 26-year-old midfielder and England international has struggled to get much playing time this season, making only 19 appearances in the English Premier League, with only nine of those being in the starting line up.

Since the signing of Rodrigo Bentancur, Winks has barely been able to get a toe in the door with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg forming a strong partnership with the new signing, leaving Winks surplus to requirements.

With that being said, it would be no surprise to see Tottenham offload Winks. According to Football Insider Tottenham have informed Winks and his representatives that they will listen to offers for him this summer, with a target sale of around £20m.

Winks has been at his boyhood club since the age of five and made his first professional debut when he was brought on as a late substitute in August 2016 in a draw with Liverpool. He has since made 203 senior appearances for the Lilywhites with it now looking unlikely he will make any more.

It is understood that Southampton and Newcastle have shown an early interest in the England International, according to reports by the Daily Mail.