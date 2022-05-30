Leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United are interested in a surprise deal to sign Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

New Red Devils’ boss Erik Ten Hag is believed to be an admirer of the French midfielder, who will be out of contract at Stamford Bridge next season.

Keen to avoid losing the player for free in 12-months’ time, the 20-time league winner’s pursuit will depend on Chelsea’s willingness to offer him a new deal.

Speaking to The United Stand, Romano said: “He’s waiting for a new contract since last year.

“[…] It is true that Erik Ten Hag is a big fan of N’Golo Kante. Like Frenkie De Jong, he is a kind of player who can change the whole team.

“He is not just a normal signing, he is someone who can really change the structure of the team and the mentality of the dressing room.”