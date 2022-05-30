Manchester United expect offers to come in for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed in his latest CaughtOffside column.

The 24-year-old has not really lived up to expectations in his time at Old Trafford, and it seems he could be a target for his former club Crystal Palace on loan.

Still, a final decision has not been taken just yet, with Romano explaining that Wan-Bissaka is likely to have talks with new manager Erik ten Hag about his future.

Overall, though, it seems that Man Utd expect that Wan-Bissaka could be likely to move on this summer.

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka expects a direct meeting with Erik ten Hag to discuss his future, but within the club the expectation is for him to leave in the summer,” Romano explains.

“Manchester United will evaluate any proposals that come in for him. Crystal Palace have taken information, but only for a loan move.

“Man United are also expecting other clubs to ask about a deal in the coming weeks.”

Some United fans will be disappointed that this move never worked out, with Wan-Bissaka initially looking a promising youngster when he first joined the club in 2019.

It’s fair to say, however, that he hasn’t really improved enough since then, particularly in terms of his attacking game.

Modern full-backs are expected to contribute assists and chance creation, but Wan-Bissaka is a long way behind players like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James in that department.