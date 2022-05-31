Manchester United are set for a summer of transformation.

Now under the direction of former Ajax manager and highly-rated Dutch tactician Erik Ten Hag, the Red Devils will be looking to bring in several fresh faces, as well as bid farewell to some of the club’s longest-serving players.

Midfield quartet Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic are all expected to depart next month after failing to extend their stays at Old Trafford.

However, despite their obvious need for at least one new midfielder, while speaking in an exclusive interview, super-agent Rob Segal has suggested that YMU Group client and full-back Brandon Williams could also be heading for the Old Trafford exit.

“He is a young lad and had to move to the other end of the country, but what he doesn’t want to do now is go back to Old Trafford and just wipe off all this season’s hard work by sitting back on the bench,” Segal said in an exclusive interview.

“Manchester United know and appreciate this, so for Williams, it is more probable for him to go out on another loan, but Manchester United aren’t ruling out any eventuality.

“It is now the job of the representative to take any offers for Williams back to Manchester United to consider, and I am informed that assurances to do so have been made by the club.”

Since joining the Red Devils’ youth academy all the way back in 2008, Williams, who has two years left on his deal, has featured in 50 senior first-team matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to four goals along the way.