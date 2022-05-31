Agent expects Spurs to target two more positions as priority

Tottenham Hotspur have recently agreed a deal to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan.

That’s according to a recent report from The Guardian, who claims Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites will welcome the Croatia international to London next season after the wide-attacker agreed a two-year deal.

However, despite getting their business done early in this summer’s transfer window, chairman Daniel Levy could still be prepared to bring in some more additions.

That is the view of super-agent and CaughtOffside columnist Rob Segal, who while speaking in an exclusive interview, said: “Should Harry Winks end up leaving Spurs, I don’t think a replacement central midfielder is that high up on their list.

“I think they will go after a centre-back and a striker first. I am not totally convinced they need another midfielder next season, especially when they still have Oliver Skipp to come back.”

There is no denying that Conte’s appointment six months ago has so far proven to be a successful one.

The no-nonsense Italian has helped transform the side’s style of football and in turn, propelled them to an unlikely Premier League top-four finish.

However, still with a big job on his hands when it comes to the prospect of the Lilywhites challenging for some of the sport’s biggest trophies, Conte is almost certain to want to continue his recruitment plans.

Going on to address what the former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss may want to do in future transfer windows, Segal said: “I don’t think this Spurs team is a particularly ‘Conte-esque’ team, certainly not at the moment anyway, but you can’t go out and replace them all in a window or two. It is going to take time.”