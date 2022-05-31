“A player you might not expect to go” – Journalist now hints at shock Newcastle exit

According to journalist Jordan Cronin, one Newcastle United player could be heading for a shock departure this summer.

With new owners in place, the Magpies are expected to have a busy transfer window with fresh faces and old ones going, as boss Eddie Howe looks to transform the Toon this summer.

Cronin, who has been speaking about Newcastle’s outgoings during Loaded HQ podcast claimed a departure for Miguel Almiron couldn’t be ruled out:

“Since Liam didn’t write the list of potential departures, I will… Yes, the most obvious are Freddie Woodman, Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez, Jeff Hendrick, Isaac Hayden and Dwight Gayle. I wouldn’t rule out others departing, however – Miguel Almiron for example, i.e. a player you might not expect to go.”

The pacey 28-year-old Paraguayan has been an integral part of the team, making 32 appearances in all competitions last season.

However, Almiron’s explosive pace and high work rate may not be enough to secure his future at St James’ Park as he only managed to net one goal this season, leaving his end product a lot to be desired.