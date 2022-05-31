Arsenal and West Ham United have reportedly both kept tabs on exciting young Lille midfielder Amadou Onana in recent times.

The talented 20-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 and it now looks set to earn him a big move, with Foot Mercato linking him with Arsenal and West Ham as they state he could be on the move this summer.

Onana can play centrally or out wide, and looks like he’d immediately offer something to Mikel Arteta’s team next season.

The Belgian starlet could also be a good option for West Ham as they look to continue building a promising squad that can compete for a place in Europe.

One imagines Onana might play more often at West Ham than at Arsenal, so he may decide that a switch to the London Stadium would be the ideal stepping stone for him in his development.

Arsenal need more depth in midfield, however, after some inconsistent form from the likes of Granit Xhaka in that department in recent times.