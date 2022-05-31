Andy Carroll told to “hand over everything” as furious fiancée spots him in bed with two women after stag do

Former Newcastle and West Ham striker Andy Carroll is in hot water with his fiancée Billi Mucklow after a heavy stag do went wrong.

Some pictures have emerged on social media showing Carroll in bed with two women, leading the former England international’s partner to demand he hands over everything to her.

According to the Sun, Carroll and Billi Mucklow spent the weekend in crisis talks after she exploded in fury over the photos.

Friends have been quoted as saying Billi now wants to see all the photos so she can make a better judgement about what to do next.

“It’s the only way she can move on — however bad it is,” the source said.

“Billi believed Andy and stood by him but now she doesn’t know what to think. She wants answers and they seem to be just going around in circles.

“Billi is very angry and her deleting Andy from her WhatsApp profile tells those who know her all they need to know.

“She is still sticking by him but it’s a very confusing and difficult time.”

The pair had been engaged for eight years and were booked to get married in two weeks, but that now looks in serious doubt.