Bayern Munich’s plan for Sadio Mane includes playing Liverpool star in new position

Sadio Mane rocked the football world after recent reports suggested he will not continue with Liverpool next season.

That’s according to a recent report from Goal, who have reported that the Senegal attacker is set to leave Anfield following a hugely successful six years in Merseyside.

Mane, 30, has been an incredible servant to Liverpool, arguably becoming one of their most important players, ever.

Since joining from Southampton back in 2016, the 30-year-old African has gone on to score a massive 120 goals and provide a further 48 assists from 269 matches, across all competitions.

The elite-level winger’s contributions have helped fire the English giants to six major trophies, including the 2019-20 Premier League and 2018-19 Champions League.

MORE: Exclusive: Liverpool will “certainly” replace Sadio Mane if he completes Bayern Munich transfer

However, with Mane’s time with the 19-time league winners set to come to an end in the coming weeks, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have emerged as frontrunners to sign him.

Sadio Mane is set to leave Liverpool this summer.

What next for Sadio Mane ahead of Liverpool exit?

Interestingly, should the Bavarians manage to convince Mane to join, according to a recent report from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, manager Julian Nagelsmann will look to use the 30-year-old as a striker.

Fans have obviously become used to seeing Mane operate in wider positions, however, with a move to Bayern now very much on the table, the 30-year-old could find himself filling the boots of star striker Robert Lewandowski, who recently confirmed that he wishes to leave the club.

