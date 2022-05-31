Journalist hints 25-year-old Premier League star could be Leeds’ new striker

Southampton striker Che Adams could be a ‘really good addition’ to Leeds United next season.

That’s the view of journalist Conor McGilligan, who reports that there has been long-term interest in Adams from the Yorkshire outfit.

McGilligan stated on his One Leeds Fan Channel on YouTube, “Che Adams for me would be a really good addition in this Leeds United set up.

“Leeds have been interested in this guy several times and apparently, it wasn’t from Bielsa’s side, apparently, Bielsa liked him but from what I’ve been told it was heavily on Victor Orta’s side. So, Victor Orta is interested in this guy… so I could see Che Adams being the Premier League striker Leeds are looking at”.

Leeds only narrowly survived in the Premier League in 2021/22, so surely need to make changes to the squad this summer to ensure they don’t face similar struggles next season.