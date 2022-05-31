Meeting today: Chelsea star’s lawyer set for talks with Euro giants following confirmation of interest

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku could reportedly be set for a summer transfer back to Inter Milan after just one season at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will be disappointed with how Lukaku has performed since joining the club in a big move last summer, but it perhaps now makes sense for the Belgium international to seek a return to the San Siro, where he enjoyed some of the finest form of his career.

According to the latest from Sky Sports News in the video clip below, Inter have confirmed their interest in bringing Lukaku back to the club, while the player’s lawyer is due to meet with the Italian giants today to discuss the possible move…

Chelsea will surely need to replace Lukaku if he does leave, and Fabrizio Romano mentioned RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku as one possible option in his exclusive CaughtOffside column yesterday.

Nkunku has been in superb form in the Bundesliga in recent times, so could be an upgrade on the struggling Lukaku, who has endured mixed success in his time in the Premier League, having previously also flopped at Manchester United, despite earlier looking a top player in a spell at Everton.

