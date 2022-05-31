Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Following the departure of legendary former boss Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013, the 20-time league winners have fallen on hard times and nearly 10 years later, appear to be further from their former glory than ever before.

Failing to clinch a top-four position has caused anguish amongst fans with worries that it will affect their chances to seize the Red Devils’ transfer targets.

New manager Erik ten Hag has identified De Jong as an ideal target for the United, having coached him at his previous club Ajax but United’s failure to reach Europe’s top competition would cause issues in any potential deals, according to Fabrizio Romano during an interview with Five.

He said: “I’m told he wants to play Champions League football so I’m not sure he’s going to be an easy deal for Manchester United.

“Of course he’s [Ten Hag] a big fan of De Jong and it’s easy to have these great relationships but at the same point Xavi wants to keep the player, Barcelona want to keep him at the club and he wants to play Champions League football, so it’s going to be a very difficult one for Manchester United.”

However, in a surprising U-turn it has since been reported that the 25-year-old Netherlands international has reached an agreement in principle with Man Utd on a six-year deal (as per Todo Fichajes).

According to the Daily Star, De Jong was unsure about a move to Old Trafford, though the club were ready to make him their highest earner.

Perhaps that explains the apparent U-turn that is now being reported by Todo Fichajes.