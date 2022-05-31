Manchester United may reportedly have been dealt a blow to their hopes of securing a transfer deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international has made it clear he is currently at his dream club, and that he doesn’t know of any negotiations about possibly leaving the Nou Camp this summer.

Man Utd could do with making signings in midfield this summer as Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are out of contract, while the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek have struggled in that area of the pitch.

According to ESPN, however, it seems that De Jong is not too enthused by talk of interest from the Red Devils, as he insists he’d like to stay where he is.

When asked about the United rumours, the 26-year-old said: “I prefer to stay with Barcelona.”

“Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age. I just said it too. I’ve never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I’ve achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice.”

This could be a big blow for United, who need a good summer after such a difficult season in 2021/22.

New manager Erik ten Hag will surely want to make sweeping changes to this struggling squad, but it’s perhaps not too surprising that a player of De Jong’s calibre is unsure about MUFC at this moment in time.

ESPN suggest United could still test Barca’s resolve for De Jong this summer as Ten Hag is keen to work with his former Ajax player again.