“Definitely won’t make it easy” – Super-agent thinks Liverpool could force Mane to stay at Anfield

Liverpool are braced for a summer of speculation after recent reports suggested winger Sadio Mane wants to leave Anfield this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims Mane will cut short his Liverpool career in favour of a potential switch to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer ?? #LFC He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds – it will be confirmed to the club. FC Bayern are strong contenders – but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. pic.twitter.com/hr6R5NmuZ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022

Since joining from Southampton six years ago, Mane, 30, has been a hugely influential figure in Jurgen Klopp’s first team.

Having featured in 269 matches, in all competitions, the Senegal international has scored a massive 120 goals, helping to fire the English giants to six major trophies, including the 2019-20 Premier League title and 2018-19 Champions League.

Speaking in an exclusive interview and questioning the 30-year-old’s decision to quit one of the country’s most successful clubs, super-agent Rob Segal said: “It’s illogical. I just cannot understand why Mane would leave the best league in the world and a club where he would probably get more money than at Bayern Munich.

“I can only think something personal has happened there. Why, when you’re at a club that continually achieves great things, would you want to leave?”

However, with just 12-months left on his deal, failure to sign an extension will mean that this summer is Liverpool’s only chance to recoup a substantial fee but Segal doesn’t believe the Premier League side will make it easy for Bayern Munich to sign their elite-level winger.

“I am sure the news that Mane is leaving has come as no surprise to Liverpool,” Segal added.

“If fans have just found out, then you can guarantee the club has known for a few months.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool turned around and said ‘get on with it, you can go for free next summer’. They definitely won’t make it easy for him to leave for a cut-price.”