Chelsea could hand transfer opportunity to Arsenal if Romelu Lukaku seals Inter Milan return

Chelsea could reportedly hand an opportunity to Arsenal this summer as Paulo Dybala is now unsure about joining Inter Milan.

The Juventus forward has been mentioned as an option for the Gunners in a recent report from ESPN, and he could be a fine signing considering he’s a free agent this summer.

Still, it seems Dybala has now told Inter Milan that he could opt for a move to Roma instead as the Nerazzuri are focusing all their efforts on signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, according to Todo Fichajes.

It may be that the Argentina international’s preference is to move to Roma, but one imagines this also gives Arsenal hope of getting a deal done now that Inter could be out of the running.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, but if Chelsea do allow Lukaku to return to the San Siro, it could inadvertently help their rivals bring in a quality signing.

Lukaku has flopped in his time at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea fans could arguably do with a signing like Dybala themselves, though there hasn’t been any speculation to suggest that’s something they’re considering.

Arsenal would do well to bring in the free agent, however, as they so urgently need upgrades on the likes of Nicolas Pepe in their attack.