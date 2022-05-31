Leeds United reportedly explore a potential transfer move for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah recently.

The England Under-21 international’s future at the Emirates Stadium has been in some doubt recently, with his contract expiring this summer.

However, the Daily Mail recently claimed that transfer suitors such as West Ham and Crystal Palace felt Nketiah was now looking likely to stay at Arsenal and sign a new contract.

It seems Leeds also had some interest in Nketiah, according to The Athletic, though they also suggest that was only while his contract situation was up in the air, hinting that that’s no longer the case.

Nketiah had a loan spell at Leeds earlier in his career, and looks like he could have been a smart signing for the club this summer if he’d left Arsenal as a free agent.

LUFC only narrowly escaped relegation in 2021/22, so they will surely have to make some changes to this squad ahead of next term.

Arsenal fans, however, will hope Nketiah is staying after the 23-year-old’s strong run of form towards the end of the season.