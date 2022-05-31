France star offered to Tottenham for only £17million

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been offered the signing of 24-year-old defender Nordi Mukiele.

Mukiele, who joined RB Leipzig four seasons ago from Montpellier, has since made 145 appearances in all competitions for the German club with 28 for the current season.

The Leipzig right-back has been offered to north London club Spurs after the Frenchman decided he wanted to leave the Bundesliga club and declined to extend his stay.

As a result, Leipzig has offered the Frenchman to Tottenham for around £17million (as per the Mirror.), which appears to be a reasonable price for the talented right-back.

Spurs’ current right-back Emerson Royal joined from Barcelona last year for £22.5million on a five-year contract as a replacement for Serge Aurier who left Spurs in 2021 after a mutual agreement to terminate his contract early.

Emerson quickly found his place in the Tottenham squad and has appeared in 44 matches across all competitions, 31 of which were in the English Premier League. This is partly due to Spurs’ other right-back Matt Doherty missing 17 games this season due to injury.

Mukiele could therefore be seen as a possible replacement for the injury prone Doherty.