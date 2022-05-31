Inter Milan CEO accepts winger will join Tottenham Posted by Nick Jones May 31st 2022, 14:08 Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has admitted defeat in re-signing Ivan Perisic as player is now headed for Tottenham.The 33-year-old will soon travel to London to reunite with Antonio Conte where he will sign his next contract.Spurs are also edging closer on another free signing as Fraser Forster looks certain to become Tottenham player in the coming days. “We respect his decision. He wanted to try Premier League challenge and we did our best, we wish him all the best,” said Marotta as reported by Fabrizio Romano. Inter boss Simone Inzaghi will be disappointed to lose one of his most important players as Croatian international will sign a two-year deal at Tottenham. Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.