Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a potential transfer move for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber in a deal likely to cost around £43million.

The 20-year-old can play centre-back or full-back and was a key player for Erik ten Hag before the Dutch tactician moved on from Ajax to take over as manager of Man Utd this summer.

According to the Guardian, Ten Hag is now keen to make Timber one of his first signings at his new club, and it’s easy to see why the young Netherlands international is one of his priorities.

United have issues in defence, with the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof surely not good enough for a club with big ambitions, while Timber’s versatility could also be useful in the full-back positions, where Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Alex Telles were all unconvincing last season.

Red Devils fans will no doubt hope that Timber can be brought in in the near future, though the Guardian also mention interest in Villarreal ace Pau Torres, who could be a fine alternative.

If MUFC could bring in both players that might be ideal, though it’s potentially a lot of money to invest in defence when there are also clear weaknesses in midfield and attack in this struggling squad.