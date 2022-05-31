Manchester United misfit Jesse Lingard could reportedly be interested in a transfer back to former club West Ham this summer, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The England international has come to the end of his contract at Man Utd, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next after a difficult spell at Old Trafford.

Despite hardly playing for United in his final season with the club, Lingard enjoyed a superb run of form on loan at West Ham in 2020/21, so one can imagine manager David Moyes would be keen to work with him again.

It’s also sure to be seen as tempting for the Hammers to snap up a proven player like Lingard on a free transfer, as it’s not often top players like this can be signed without a transfer fee.

Lingard may have other options, but O’Rourke has explained why he thinks this move could appeal to him.

“I’m sure Jesse Lingard would be interested in going back to West Ham. He knows the players and has worked under the coaching staff already,” O’Rourke told Give Me Sport.

“As David Moyes has worked previously with Jesse Lingard, he knows what he can bring to the table as well.

“I think, for everybody connected, this could be a good move and something that would definitely improve West Ham for next season.”