Arsenal target’s reps feel Premier League transfer could be best move for him

Arsenal could be in luck as Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic may end up in the Premier League this summer following transfer rumours linking him with the Gunners.

The Serbia international has struggled in his time at the Bernabeu, but he’s previously shown tremendous potential in his time as a young player at Eintracht Frankfurt.

If Arsenal could revive Jovic’s career, it could be ideal to solve their issues up front, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that Marca recently linked him as an option being considered by Mikel Arteta’s side.

It remains to be seen if the north London giants are still serious suitors for Jovic, but CaughtOffside understands that the player’s representatives feel a move to England could be the best thing for him this summer.

One imagines there would be other clubs who could end up being options for Jovic, but it could be wise for Arsenal to keep the 24-year-old in mind if they struggle to land any other targets they might have in attack.

Eduardo Inda of OkDiario show El Chiringuito has also made it clear that Real want to offload Jovic this summer.