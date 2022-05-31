Lukaku representatives set for Chelsea showdown talks as Tuchel identifies rival attacker

Chelsea are braced for showdown talks with Romelu Lukaku’s representatives over the Belgian forward’s future.

That’s according to a recent report from The Guardian, who claims the former Inter Milan striker is keen to understand how Chelsea intends to use him in the coming season.

Failure to meet the striker’s demands could lead to a potential return to the San Siro, with the forward’s representative already in talks with Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta.

A move back to Italy will not be easy though, especially considering the 28-year-old attacker only joined Chelsea 12-months ago, in a deal worth a whopping £101m.

Speaking at the L’Amico Atletico event on Monday, as reported by FCInterNews, when pressed for an answer on both Lukaku and Paulo Dybala’s potential moves to the club, Marotta said: “In the meantime, we must not get anxious and do things hastily.”

Despite the complexity of any potential deal, as claimed in The Guardian’s report, should Chelsea and Inter Milan come to a shock transfer agreement that would see Belgium’s Lukaku move back to his old stomping ground, Blues’ manager Thomas Tuchel could turn his attention to Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling.

Sterling, 27, has just 12-months left on his contract at the Etihad and despite being a long-serving member of the Citizens’ first team, the England international has found his playing time heavily reduced in recent seasons.

Having started just 23 Premier League matches throughout the 2021-22 campaign, failure to offer the 27-year-old a more important role in his plans could see Pep Guardiola forced to bid farewell to the ex-Liverpool winger.