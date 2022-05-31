Man City eye England star & Chelsea transfer target as chairman vows “there will be more players coming in”

Manchester City have reportedly identified their two top transfer targets to come in next after securing the signing of Erling Haaland early on this summer.

The Premier League champions are not done with their spending yet, with a midfielder and a left-back now seemingly high up on their agenda.

Specifically, it seems that Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella are in the club’s sights, according to the Telegraph.

City would do well to land these proven Premier League talents, with Phillips also shining on the international stage with England and now surely too good to carry on at Elland Road for much longer.

Cucurella, meanwhile, has proven a superb signing for Brighton, and it makes sense that they might now struggle to keep hold of him.

The 23-year-old Spain international has also been linked with Chelsea by the Sun, and it would be a blow for the Blues to miss out on him as they desperately need to try and catch up with City next season.

Cucurella could be an upgrade on the likes of Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, but one imagines he might find a move to the Etihad Stadium more tempting at the moment.

Man City transfer spending not over yet

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak is quoted by the Telegraph as promising more signings.

“I can confirm that there will be more players coming in,” he said. “We are looking to strengthen the team in the areas we need strengthening.

“Every season some players leave and we have to refresh the team. We always look at improving and strengthening. I anticipate we will be doing a couple more.”

As well as signing Haaland, City also have a deal in place already for exciting young forward Julian Alvarez, so Pep Guardiola’s side are sure to be a force to be reckoned with again next season.