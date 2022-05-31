Some Manchester United players were shocked at Paul Pogba treatment by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Some Manchester United players were reportedly surprised that Paul Pogba was occasionally given special treatment by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The France international is out of contract at Old Trafford this summer, and one imagines many of his team-mates will not miss him, just like the majority of the club’s fans.

According to the Times, there were a few players who were shocked that Pogba got away with comments in a 2019 interview about being open to a new challenge away from Man Utd.

Not only did these players feel Pogba could have faced punishment for his comments, but they were apparently also surprised the club didn’t sell him, according to the Times.

The report also adds that some United players feel aggrieved that they’ve played through pain for the club, while Pogba was allowed to take extended breaks and travel abroad when he was out of action due to fitness issues.

All in all, it’s easy to see why the 29-year-old hasn’t really had the desired impact in his time in Manchester, and why the team as a whole don’t appear to have had much spirit or togetherness down the years.