Fabrizio Romano claims one Man United transfer agreement has “collapsed”

According to Fabrizio Romano, one of Manchester United’s loaned-out players is set to return to the club as the deal collapses.

26-year-old midfielder Andreas Pereira has been on a season-long loan to Brazilian Serie A team Flamengo.

Pereira appeared in 45 games across all competitions for Brazilian team Flamengo directly contributing to 9 goals.

Pereira was on the verge of joining the Brazilian side permanently, and a fee was agreed with parent club Manchester United. However, the deal was stalled over performance issues after Pereira made a costly mistake during Copa Libertadores back in November.

Since then, the Flamengo manager Paulo Sousa has made it clear that he’d like the Brazilian to remain at the club and expressed his wish to football director Bruno Spindel.

“Of all those that we have, I would like this continuity that I have already expressed. We’ve already spoken to Bruno, but it’s not just up to us, it’s up to the player, the club. In the game against Católica, Andreas played an extraordinary game and now he was decisive,” Sousa said (as per Lance).

Now a deal has collapsed, according to a recent tweet by transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano:

Andreas Pereira’s agent confirms negotiations now broken with Flamengo: “He’s gonna return to European football”, Giuliano Bertolucci told @venecasagrande. ???? #MUFC The agreement between Flamengo and Man United to keep Pereira has definitely collapsed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2022

With the new deal collapsing and newly appointed Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag set to make significant changes at Old Trafford, it will be interesting to see whether ten Hag makes Pereira part of his plans or if, yet again, we see the Brazilian shipped off to another club.